Aurora man arrested for alleged bomb threat directed at Douglas County Fairgrounds

DENVER — An Aurora man was arrested for allegedly emailing a bomb threat directed at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

William Wright, 41, was arrested at his home Tuesday. He was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on one felony count of false report of explosives.

Wright allegedly emailed the sheriff’s office Sunday, stating that a box was placed at the fairgrounds and would explode on a specific day and time, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities searched the fairgrounds and adjoining facilities, and no device was located.

“This is an example of how seriously the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office takes threats to the lives of our citizens. Outstanding work by our detectives who quickly tracked down the suspect and made an arrest,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

A motive for the alleged threat was not divulged.