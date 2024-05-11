Aurora man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting girl walking to bus stop

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a young girl who was headed to her bus stop on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a call involving a child. They learned that an 11-year-old girl had reported that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted while making her way to the bus stop, police said.

Based on officers' preliminary investigation, a man approached the girl, grabbed her arm and took her to his apartment nearby, where he allegedly assaulted her. The girl was able to escape and found a person to help her call 911, police said.

Police found probable cause to search the suspect's residence, which was along the 1400 block of Mason Street. They then arrested 31-year-old Shukurani Mulenda, who is a registered sex offender, police said. They did not find any known relationship between Mulenda and the child.

He faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and sexual assault on a child.

Police said as of now, they do not know if the suspect had victimized anybody else. No other details were immediately available.