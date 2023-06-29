Watch Now
Aurora man allegedly threatened Polis' life through voicemail

Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 23:01:09-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An Aurora man was charged for allegedly threatening Governor Jared Polis' life, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Jeromie Rose, 41, faces one count of retaliation against an elected official.

Rose allegedly threatened Polis' life on June 20 through a voicemail.

The Aurora man is expected in court on July 5 at 9:30 a.m.

