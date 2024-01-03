Watch Now
Aurora man, 27, with autism reported missing

Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 16:27:53-05

AURORA, Colo. — A 27-year-old old man with autism is missing from Aurora and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

Steven Hobbs functions as a 17-year-old, police said. The department did not list the date when he disappeared.

He was last seen along the 3400 block of Biscay Way. At the time, he was wearing a bunny hat, sweatpants and a "Rick and Morty" rainbow hoodie.

Unlike the time when the above photos were taken, he now has a shaved head and no facial hair, police said.

Anybody who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

