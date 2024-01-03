Aurora man, 27, with autism reported missing

AURORA, Colo. — A 27-year-old old man with autism is missing from Aurora and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

Steven Hobbs functions as a 17-year-old, police said. The department did not list the date when he disappeared.

Aurora Police Department

He was last seen along the 3400 block of Biscay Way. At the time, he was wearing a bunny hat, sweatpants and a "Rick and Morty" rainbow hoodie.

Aurora Police Department

Unlike the time when the above photos were taken, he now has a shaved head and no facial hair, police said.

Anybody who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.