Aurora man, 27, with autism reported missing

AURORA, Colo. — A 27-year-old old man with autism is missing from Aurora and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.
Steven Hobbs functions as a 17-year-old, police said. The department did not list the date when he disappeared.
He was last seen along the 3400 block of Biscay Way. At the time, he was wearing a bunny hat, sweatpants and a "Rick and Morty" rainbow hoodie.
Unlike the time when the above photos were taken, he now has a shaved head and no facial hair, police said.
Anybody who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
