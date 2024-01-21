Aurora hit-and-run crash involving RTD bus sends several to the hospital

AURORA, Colo. — A driver fleeing a crash caused another crash involving a second vehicle and an RTD bus in Aurora Saturday, according to police.

At least four people were transported to the hospital following the second crash on South Parker Road at the Interstate 225 exit ramps. All are expected to survive.

Police said the hit-and-run driver crashed into a second vehicle while fleeing from the first crash. That second collision involved two other vehicles, including an RTD bus.

Two people on the bus sustained minor injuries. The suspect and the driver of the second vehicle were also injured, police said. The driver in the first crash sustained only minor injuries.

Police closed Parker Road in the area.