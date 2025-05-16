Aurora firefighters investigating cause of fire along I-225 on Friday

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a vegetation fire that broke out along Interstate 225 on Friday afternoon.

The agency posted about the fire on social media at 1:17 p.m., saying the fire had burned about 100 feet by 100 feet on the north side of the highway near the RTD Dayton Station.

Drivers passing by likely saw the smoke and flames, the department said.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The fire did not threaten any structures. As of 1:30 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

About 15 minutes after the initial social media post, Aurora Fire Rescue said the "incident is under control" and the investigation into the fire's origin had started.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated once more details are available.