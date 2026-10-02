Aurora firefighter injured after floor collapses during house fire

AURORA, Colo. — A firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after falling through a floor while battling a house fire early Friday.

The fire on East Ithaca place west of South Buckley Road was reported at shortly after 12:30 a.m.

"Shortly after crews entered the home, a mayday was declared when a portion of the floor collapsed, causing a firefighter to fall with the floor," according to Samantha Hickerson, the public information officer for Aurora Fire Rescue.

The firefighter was quickly rescued and all other firefighters were evacuated from the home to fight the fire from outside.

Once firefighters were able to go back in the home they conducted several searches and found no one inside.

The firefighter who was was rescued had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.