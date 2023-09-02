Watch Now
Aurora crash sends 5 to the hospital

Posted at 11:10 AM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 13:29:57-04

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Aurora Friday night.

It happened around 11:19 p.m. near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Peoria Street, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Arriving crews completed a patient assessment and found that there was a total of five patients with minor injuries.

One person had to be extracted from their vehicle, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The Aurora Police Department is investigating the crash.

