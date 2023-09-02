Aurora crash sends 5 to the hospital

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Aurora Friday night.

It happened around 11:19 p.m. near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Peoria Street, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Arriving crews completed a patient assessment and found that there was a total of five patients with minor injuries.

One person had to be extracted from their vehicle, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The Aurora Police Department is investigating the crash.