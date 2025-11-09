Aurora cold case break: Inmate charged in 1986 murder of teen

AURORA, Colo. — Charges were filed earlier this month in the nearly 40-year-old cold case killing of 18-year-old Donna Sue Wayne, whose remains were found in an Aurora field in 1986.

Prosecutors charged Richard “Ricky” Saathoff, 65, with first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in her death.

Saathoff is currently serving a life sentence in Canon City for the 1987 Adams County murder and sexual assault of Norma Houston, whose high-energy, blunt-force manner of death is similar to Wayne’s manner of death, according to an affidavit.

Newly-developed forensic evidence, including fingerprints and DNA, led to the new charges in the Wayne case, the court documents state.

Wayne disappeared on June 14, 1986, after attending a party in Aurora, and later went to Shag Nasty's Bar, where she was last seen leaving with three men, according to the affidavit.

Her 1972 Ford LTD was found nearly two weeks later on N. Uvalda Street. On July 14, her skeletal remains were discovered near E. 38th Avenue and N. Picadilly Road, according to the affidavit.

Arapahoe County The victim's vehicle, a 1972 Ford LTD, was found on N. Uvalda Street.

A witness told police he saw a Ford LTD stopped in the road and heard Wayne scream, “Help me! Help me!” before the driver, described as a shirtless man with blond wavy hair and a thin build, forced Wayne back in the car and drove off, according to the affidavit.

A coroner determined Wayne died from trauma to her head and body. Her clothing was removed, and jeans were found away from the body with male DNA, according to the court documents.

The affidavit states that fingerprints from the vehicle were misplaced for decades, but were later found in 2009 and matched those of Saathoff’s left index and ring fingers.

Arapahoe County Wayne's skeletal remains were discovered near E. 38th Avenue and N. Picadilly Road.

Additionally, DNA testing done in 2025 from the jeans found near Wayne’s remains matched the suspect’s DNA.

In police interviews done in 2014 and 2025, Saathoff denied knowing Wayne or being involved, according to the documents. He also claimed he did not drive, which was contradicted by his driving record, the affidavit states.

On Nov. 3, the new charges were filed in the Wayne case, and he is expected to enter a plea during his next court appearance in December.