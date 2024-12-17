Aurora can cover the cost of emergency home repairs

AURORA, Colo. - During winter months when temperatures can dip below freezing, a broken furnace isn't just a financial pain; it can also really impact a family's health and safety.

Aurora's Housing Rehabilitation Programs uses funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help cover the cost of repairs for income-qualified homeowners.

"Water heaters, furnaces, HVAC systems, things that are essential to their daily lives," explained Sarah Carroll, housing and community development manager for the City of Aurora.

To qualify for the city's Housing Rehabilitation Programs, residents must meet income qualifications based on HUD's calculations per household size:



Household Size

Maximum Gross Income

1 Person

$71,900

2 People

$82,150

3 People

$92,400

4 People

$102,650

5 People

$110,900

6 People

$119,100

7 People

$127,300

8 People

$135,500



"We do an inspection to find out what their needs actually are and what we can do for them. Then we get a construction company to help us do the repairs," said Carroll.

In one case, they helped a homeowner cover the costs of a $29,000 boiler and pipe replacement.

"I would have had to get a second mortgage. I think I would have had to, you know, obviously, go into debt," said Sharon Duwaik, an Aurora resident and recipient of a grant. She did not have to pay anything for the replacement.

In the last 10 years, the program has completed 186 repair projects for homeowners totaling $1,062,095.00.

Officials say the funding is available for eligible homeowners who need it.

"Even if you don't know if you qualify or not, reach out. Let us figure it out for you," said Carroll.

To see the qualification requirements and to apply for the grant program, click here.