Aurora authorities seize ghost gun and arrest 4 people, including 2 teens accused of attempted murder

AURORA, Colo. — Four people, including two teens accused of attempted murder, were arrested in Aurora on Thursday morning as part of a months-long investigation into firearm-related crimes in Denver, Aurora and Arapahoe County.

Two 17-year-old boys, a 27-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested at residences along the 18700 block of E. Union Drive in Aurora, the 5100 block of S. Biscay Court in Centennial and the 7900 block of S. Kittredge Street in unincorporated Arapahoe County — all on Thursday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

A fifth person, who is not connected to the investigation, was arrested on a warrant.

While searching the homes, investigators seized a ghost gun — which is a firearm assembled with a kit and typically does not contain series numbers — with an extended, large-capacity magazine, police said.

The 17-year-old boys were arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Because they are minors, they have not been identified.

The two adults were arrested on charges of unlawfully providing a juvenile a handgun and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They also were not identified due to their relationship with the teens, police said.

The arrests were a collaborative effort between the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN), the Aurora Police Department and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office SWAT teams.

This investigation is ongoing and no other information was available as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.