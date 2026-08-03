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Aurora apartment fire displaces at least 50 residents, impacts 24 units

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Aurora Fire Rescue
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AURORA, Colo. — At least 50 people have been displaced, and 24 units impacted after a fire tore through a three-story apartment complex Monday.

Crews from the Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the complex, located at 16203 E. Alameda Place, around 3 p.m.

AFR said crews encountered heavy smoke and flames in the attic, where the fire spread through multiple units.

The fire remained uncontrolled as of this writing, AFR said.

One person was evaluated at the scene, and firefighters provided oxygen to two cats. No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the families displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.