Aurora Animal Shelter at capacity following influx of owner-surrendered dogs

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Animal Shelter has reached capacity following an "unprecedented high number of owner-surrendered dogs," according to the shelter.

The shelter is no longer accepting surrendered dogs until further notice. If you do find an animal, call the shelter first to ensure there is space.

Due to the influx of animals, the shelter is asking for the public's help in several ways.

The best way you can help is by adopting an animal. The shelter has discounted the adoption fees for all dogs and cats six months old or older through the end of August. Aurora residents who adopt a new furry friend will receive a free pet license.

If you cannot adopt, fostering an animal is another way to help the shelter. If you are interested in fostering an animal, click here to fill out an application.

Those who cannot adopt or foster can still support the shelter by checking out its Amazon Wish List, which includes much-needed items that directly impact the shelter and animals. To view the list, click here.