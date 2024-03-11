ATF investigating two on-campus arsons at Fort Lewis College

DURANGO, Colo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has sent members from its Denver Field Division to Fort Lewis College (FLC) to investigate two arsons that occurred on campus over the weekend.

According to school officials, FLC's police department and Durango Fire were called out Sunday morning after someone spotted smoke coming from the football field press box. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, but the press box suffered "extensive damage," according to FLC.

Fort Lewis College Police Department

Hours later, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, someone walked by the FLC Police Department headquarters and set fire to a patrol vehicle, according to school officials. FLC said the explosion was felt throughout campus.

The suspect in the second arson was caught on camera carrying something across a parking lot.

FLC Police need your help identifying this person. Please call 970-385-2900 with any information, or submit a Safe2Tell report anonymously at: https://t.co/IRFGyisYW2 pic.twitter.com/5G7Wsf7nXl — FLC Police (@FLCPolice) March 11, 2024

The ATF is leading the investigation with help from the FLC Police Department, Durango Police Department, Durango Fire Protection District and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“I am unnerved, and I am angry that someone would do this to our amazing campus,” FLC President Tom Stritikus said in a video posted to the school's social media. “But I do take solace in the fact that multiple law enforcement organizations are on scene right now, investigating. And even though his investigation might take time, I know they’re doing everything they can to keep us safe.”

Anyone with information about the arsons is asked to call 911 or FLC PD at 970-385-2900. Tipsters can remain anonymous and submit a Safe2Tell report.