At least 4 injured after SUV plows into Adams County bar patio

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol and the Adams County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a pickup truck plowed into a bar patio in Adams County early Sunday morning, injuring at least four people.

It happened just after midnight at the Ugly Dog Sports Café at 1345 Cortez Street in unincorporated Adams County.

Troopers said the driver of a grey Chevy Silverado drove into the patio from Cortez Street.

At least two people sustained serious injuries, and two others sustained unknown injuries.

The driver was arrested following the crash. However, it’s not clear what charges are being filed.