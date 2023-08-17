At least 1 injured in shooting at Santiago's in Commerce City, suspect at-large

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A shooting investigation is underway at a Santiago's restaurant along Highway 85 in Commerce City.

The Commerce City Police Department said the shooting happened at E. 72nd Avenue and Highway 85. There is a very large police presence in the area.

A spokesperson for the police department said according to initial reports, two people were shot. As of now, police have located one injured person. That individual was transported to the hospital, the spokesperson said.

The suspect is outstanding, but police believe they have positively identified him, the spokesperson said.

This remains an active investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.