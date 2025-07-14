Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

At least 1 injured after Amtrak train collides with big rig in Gilpin County

AirTracker7 over Gilpin County Amtrak crash
AirTracker7 over Gilpin County Amtrak crash
train crash.png
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 11am
train1.png
Posted
and last updated

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — At least one person was injured after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a semi at a railroad crossing in Gilpin County Monday.

The truck driver was airlifted to an area hospital following the collision on S. Beaver Creek Road, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office.

train2.png

No other injuries were reported.

The train, the California Zephyr, was heading to San Francisco and had departed Denver about an hour earlier when the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.

Screenshot 2025-07-14 at 12.14.06 PM.png

Amtrak said there have been no initial reports of injuries to the approximately 279 passengers or crew onboard.

It’s not known if the semi was stalled on the tracks or if the driver attempted to beat the train.

train3.png

Amtrak said railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.

Details as to the extent of damage to the train or the status of the route have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said there are road closures in the area.

train1.png

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.