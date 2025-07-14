At least 1 injured after Amtrak train collides with big rig in Gilpin County

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — At least one person was injured after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a semi at a railroad crossing in Gilpin County Monday.

The truck driver was airlifted to an area hospital following the collision on S. Beaver Creek Road, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office.

Denver7

No other injuries were reported.

The train, the California Zephyr, was heading to San Francisco and had departed Denver about an hour earlier when the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.

Amtrak

Amtrak said there have been no initial reports of injuries to the approximately 279 passengers or crew onboard.

It’s not known if the semi was stalled on the tracks or if the driver attempted to beat the train.

Denver7

Amtrak said railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.

Details as to the extent of damage to the train or the status of the route have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said there are road closures in the area.