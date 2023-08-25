Watch Now
At-large suspect accused of performing lewd acts near bay of Dillon Reservoir

Giberson Bay suspect-Summit County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 14:28:24-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a man accused of performing lewd acts while watching women along the southwest shoreline of Dillon Reservoir.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said between Aug. 21 and 23, it received three reports of a suspicious person near the shoreline of Giberson Bay and the southwestern edge of Heaton Bay Campground. In each incident, the suspect was spotted standing in the trees masturbating and watching females on the lake, the sheriff's office said.

The man was seen between 11 and 11:30 a.m. all three days.

Giberson Bay suspect-Summit County Sheriff's Office
The yellow line in this screenshot shows where the suspect was spotted around Giberson Bay in Summit County.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He has ear- to shoulder-length dirty blonde hair, the sheriff's office said.

In at least one instance, he was wearing blue shorts, a T-shirt and a white baseball cap. It wasn't clear if he was on foot or had a bicycle or vehicle nearby.

Anybody who sees this person is asked to call the Summit County 911 Center at 970-668-8600.

