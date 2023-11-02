Assault suspect in custody, charged after barricading inside Windsor home

WINDSOR, Colo. — A man who barricaded himself in a Windsor home has been arrested and charged after an alleged assault.

On Thursday around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Windsor Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance along the 700 block of 2nd Street near Chestnut Street. At the scene, they met at least two people who said they had been assaulted inside the home by 44-year-old Keith Lubaski, who had barricaded himself inside, police said.

Chestnut Street between 1st Street and 3rd Street, as well as 2nd Street between Chestnut Street and Garden Drive were closed. A shelter-in-place notification went out to nearby residents.

Weld County Regional SWAT responded for assistance. Negotiators contacted Lubaski. He was taken into custody at 10:45 a.m., police said.

All street closures reopened and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Lubaski faces multiple charges, including two counts of third-degree assault, menacing, child abuse (knowingly/recklessly causing injury), and domestic violence, according to the police department.

No other details were available. Anybody with more information is asked to contact Windsor Det. Thomas Olsen at 970-674-6400.

