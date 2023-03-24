Assault suspect fleeing from Greeley police was struck, killed on Highway 24

GREELEY, Colo. — While fleeing from police, a suspect in a felony assault ran onto Highway 34, where he was struck and killed by a driver, Greeley police say.

On Wednesday just after midnight, officers with the Greeley Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment along the 5500 block of W. 29th Street.

The caller reported that a male suspect, 31, was punching and kicking a woman, 44, and then had grabbed multiple knives while continuing to assault her, police said.

Officers, firefighters and medics responded to the scene, but before they arrived, the suspect had fled the scene in his car, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with several severe injuries, police said. She is expected to survive.

Other police in the area of W. 29th Street started to search for the suspect and found him around the 4900 block of W. 29th Street, driving back toward the area.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect fled in his car.

About two blocks away, the suspect turned onto a dead-end, got out of his car and fled on foot, police said.

He climbed a fence and tried to run across Highway 34 but was struck by a commercial truck in the westbound lanes, the department reported.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has not been identified.

The 29-year-old driving the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police later learned that the suspect and victim were in a relationship before the assault.

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Burroughs at 970-350-9549 or Officer Medhurst at 970-351-5369.