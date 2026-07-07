Aspen Mountain chairlifts up for auction as resort makes way for new Nell Bell lift

ASPEN, Colo. — More than 100 chairlifts from Aspen Mountain are up for auction, giving the public a chance to own a piece of the iconic Colorado ski resort.

The Bell Mountain and Little Nell chairlifts have carried skiers and snowboarders up Aspen Mountain for nearly 120 combined years. They are now being replaced by the new Nell Bell lift.

Aspen One

Some of the chairlifts feature specialty designs inspired by disco balls, macrame, and the Colorado Mountains.

Bidding opened at $250 for Little Nell chairs and $500 for Bell Mountain chairs. The auction runs through July 19, and nationwide shipping is available.

Proceeds will benefit organizations supporting climate action and voting rights.

Aspen One

Hannah Berman, Director of Sustainability and Philanthropy for Aspen One, said the company's history is part of why supporting democratic organizations matters.

"We're a company that was founded by 10th Mountain Division soldiers who had come back from fighting fascism abroad and started a ski area in this community, and so being able to continue that legacy of supporting the democratic process is really important, and something we're able to do with these chair lifts."

Aspen One is also partnering with local organizations to display the chairlifts throughout the community. Donated chairs will go to Aspen School District, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Aspen Hope Center, and Ski Noir.

Aspen One

Berman said the chairs carry meaning beyond the mountain.

"I think people feel a sense of peace and joy and connection to place when they're outside on our chair lifts, so being able to see them scattered throughout the community is something that we're excited about."

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