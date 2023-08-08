Aside from homelessness, what are the new Denver mayor's other priorities?

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston calls homelessness the most significant issue the city faces and made it his top priority, pledging to house 1,000 unsheltered people by the end of this year.

“The crisis continues and is expanding,” Johnston said at a recent press conference. “It's one of the reasons why we think there's a real reason for action.”

The "programs and initiatives" page on the mayor's official city website lists only one item: Homelessness. Four programs from the previous administration are still listed.

During the mayoral campaign, voters said they were also concerned about crime, housing affordability, and education.

Johnston discussed these issues on the campaign trail.

His campaign website lists his priorities as homelessness, equity, housing and affordability, public safety, climate, workforce, education, the arts, and reproductive rights and child care.

On crime, for instance, which is a growing concern from some Denver residents, then-candidate Johnston said the city needs more officers.

“We know we also need more first responders. That means mental health workers. That means paramedics to respond to people that are in addiction, and it also means training and recruiting officers with different approaches, which is making sure we get a diverse officer core that represents the neighborhoods that they serve,” Johnston told Denver7 in April.

He also called for more community-based policing.

As mayor, Johnston’s major focus in press conferences and crowded town halls, thus far, remains homelessness.

“There are a number of issues that are on the table,” said longtime political consultant and community activist John Bailey.

Bailey describes Johnston as “the most authentic young man” he’s known in a long time.

“Folks shouldn't get waylaid by the fact that he's dealing with the homeless issue first because he said that that was going to be an issue that he was going to address," he said. "He may have gotten in and found out that it was not what he thought it was. It may be worse than he thought it was and that people's pain may be worse than he thought it was. And he's making an attempt to try to address that right away.”

Bailey said there’s a difference between what a candidate promises on the campaign trail and what they discover once in office.

Bailey points out that Johnston is still building his team and finding his way around city hall.

“There are 28 transition committees that mean there's a number of agencies and jobs that still need to be filled,” said Bailey.

Last week, the mayor announced two new members of his senior leadership team.

Colorado Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno is stepping down from his position to lead strategy for the mayor.

Alex Renteria-Aguilar, who served as communications director at Denver International Airport, will lead communications for Johnston.

“Both Alex and Dominick have a strong love for Denver and bring immense knowledge and expertise to their roles,” Johnston said in a press release. “Their deep commitment to our city will help our administration build a city that is safe, affordable, and vibrant for everyone.”

The mayor wasn’t available for an interview on Tuesday to discuss his other priorities, according to his press secretary, Jordan Fuja.