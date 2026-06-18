As temperatures soar, JeffCo enacts Stage 1 fire restrictions amid red flag warning conditions

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions Wednesday morning as soaring temperatures, whipping winds and low humidity prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for the area.

Denver7 Wildland fire vehicles

The restrictions ban open burning, including bonfires and fireworks, and prohibit shooting with tracer or incendiary rounds, according to Jefferson County Wildland Fire Program Manager Brian Keating.

Denver7 Denver7's Veronica Acosta and Jefferson County Wildland Fire Program Manager Brian Keating

"The fire restrictions for today are really tied to the red flag warning that was issued by the National Weather Service," Keating said.

The restrictions are expected to expire at the end of the day Wednesday, but officials say they anticipate prolonged fire restrictions as temperatures continue to rise and dry out fuels in the weeks ahead.

Evergreen Fire Rescue is also responding to the elevated danger. Division Chief of Wildland Jason Puffett said the threat of wildfire is climbing alongside the heat.

Denver7 Denver7's Veronica Acosta and Evergreen Fire Rescue Division Chief of Wildland Jason Puffett

"The fire danger is absolutely going up," Puffett said.

Puffett's department increased staffing at fire stations Wednesday because of the red flag warning. Crews dressed for wildfire response, and the agency had its brush engine follow structure engines to calls in case a fire breaks out and spreads.

"We expect every call, every fire call, to be a precursor to a wildland call," Puffett said.

Puffett said the elevated risk requires more vigilance from both first responders and the public.

"We need to have more situational awareness," he said.

For some Coloradans though, Wednesday's 90-degree heat was simply a chance to get outside. Sydney Silver spent the day paddle boarding at Evergreen Lake.

Denver7 Evergreen Lake

"It was so nice. The weather was perfect," Silver said. "We caught some waves. We were cruising. It was great."

Silver acknowledged the fire danger that comes with the heat, saying it gives her pause even as she enjoys the weather.

"That's concerning. I hope it's not a big deal, and we can keep doing this," Silver said.

Officials in both Jefferson County and Evergreen are urging residents to take red flag warnings seriously as the region heads into a stretch of hot, dry, windy weather that raises the risk of wildfire ignition and rapid spread.

JeffCo's Stage 1 fire restriction is expected to expire at midnight Wednesday.