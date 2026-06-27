ARVADA, Colo. — Inside Go Navy Envios Shipping, the stacks of boxes and pallets aren’t destined for customers — they’re bound for survivors of the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

Owner Alex Sanchez, who was born in Venezuela, has turned his small Arvada business into a donation hub. The effort is deeply personal.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Colin Riley reports on Sanchez' and the community's effort to help earthquake survivors

Arvada shipping business collects donations for earthquake survivors in Venezuela

Sanchez said his aunt recently told him she lost everything in the disaster. The death toll from the two back-to-back earthquakes Wednesday evening has climbed to 1,430 as of Saturday and is expected to rise, the AP reports.

“You can see how people have been coming — the community, everybody, people from different countries, not even Venezuela,” Sanchez said. “We can call it humanity.”

Denver7 Go Navy Envios Shipping owner Alex Sanchez sorts donations at his Arvada business.

Since Thursday, hundreds of residents across the Denver metro area have dropped off food, toiletries, medical supplies and more. Sanchez said he now has 18 pallets of goods prepared for shipment, first to AFE Comunidad of Miami, a nonprofit relief group, which will then send them on to Venezuela.

“It’s not only about Venezuela, it’s about humanity,” Sanchez said. “Right now it's really sad. People have been losing everything… and I invite people to pray for them, because they need it.”

Volunteer Ignacio Montbrun, from Lakewood, said he was moved to help after seeing images of the destruction.

“After seeing all the videos, it really encouraged me and pushed me,” Montbrun said. “These people need help, and God really put it in my heart that we have to help them.”

Denver7 Lakewood resident Ignacio Montbrun (left) helps sort donations.

Montbrun said the outpouring of support has been surprising and inspiring.

“I didn’t expect this many people to come out, and it warms my heart,” he said. “We’re not the only ones that want to help — this would be impossible without everyone that’s come.”

Sanchez said the first shipment will leave Arvada on Monday and should arrive in Venezuela within four to five days. While he has enough water and clothing, donations of tents, sleeping bags, lanterns, batteries, personal hygiene products and medical supplies are still needed. Volunteers are welcome to help sort and pack items before the truck departs.

“Venezuela, you are not alone,” Sanchez said. “We have people here, we have community. We pray for you.”

On Sunday, Sanchez will collect donations at El Renuevo Christian Center in Wheat Ridge beginning at 9 a.m. Updates on future donation drives will be posted on Go Navy Envios Shipping’s Facebook page.