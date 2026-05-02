Arvada police issue shelter in place in the area of Willow Green Townhomes; Sheridan closed in area

Residents in the area of Willow Green Townhomes in Arvada near 70th Avenue and Sheridan were instructed to shelter in place Saturday morning as police and the Jefferson County Regional SWAT team responded to a "barricaded suspect," according to Arvada police.

Sheridan was also closed between 72nd and 69th avenues, per police.

Additional information about the incident and person barricaded were not immediately available. Denver7 is working to learn more.