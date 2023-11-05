Watch Now
Arvada police ask residents to stay indoors as they search for possibly armed suspect

Posted at 1:14 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 15:23:25-05

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are searching Sunday for a suspect who may be armed and are asking for nearby residents to shelter in place.

A large police presence can be seen in the area of W. 63rd Place and Estes Street as officers conduct a search for the suspect.

Police are asking area residents to stay indoors and call 911 if they see any suspicious people.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story

