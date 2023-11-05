Arvada police ask residents to stay indoors as they search for possibly armed suspect

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are searching Sunday for a suspect who may be armed and are asking for nearby residents to shelter in place.
A large police presence can be seen in the area of W. 63rd Place and Estes Street as officers conduct a search for the suspect.
Police are asking area residents to stay indoors and call 911 if they see any suspicious people.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story
