Arvada police looking for ‘possible missing or abducted’ child after people reported seeing child in distress

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police are asking for your help to find a “possible missing or abducted” child last seen Thursday morning.

Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that multiple people called 911 Thursday morning after seeing the child in distress inside a gold or tan 1998 Honda Accord with Colorado license plate BCF-A62 with a missing hood.

The vehicle is being driven by a man identified as Jason Lujan.

“The child’s identity is unknown at this time,” police said in the social media post, adding the child was a girl between the ages of 10 to 13 years old with shoulder length, tangled dark blonde or brown hair.

Police said the vehicle was spotted in Arvada and Wheat Ridge but “the driver eluded officers.”

The vehicle was last seen near Pecos St. and Thornton Parkway.

If you see the Honda or Lujan, you are asked to call 911 and mention Arvada PD case number: AR24-002256.

