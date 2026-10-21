Artificial Intelligence freeze walkouts hit Denver, Golden, and Fort Collins as part of nationwide protests

DENVER — Demonstrators across Colorado joined a nationwide movement demanding a freeze on Artificial Intelligence (AI) until regulations are in place that give the public a say in how the technology is used. Walkouts happened in Fort Collins, Golden and Denver throughout Tuesday, part of a bigger effort across the country.

The walkout in Golden took place at the Colorado School of Mines campus. Genevieve Morrison was the organizer of the walkout and is a senior studying environmental engineering. Morrison explained AI is a big topic at school in trying to figure out how it should be adopted in classrooms.

"A lot of people use generative AI with impunity for tests, homework, etc. and I know a lot of people find that unfair and it is a college experience to just have all your answers handed to you," Morrison said.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

Students took turns leading speeches and chants, while others worked on creating posters before they headed down to the next scheduled walkout in downtown Denver. Environmental concerns are top of mind for Morrison, who explained that AI is a new threat for climate justice long term. Morrison shared another concern computer engineers have is AI taking over jobs.

"There's a lot of concern. AI is very good at coding, so they've studied for four years and are now going into a job market that kind of doesn't want them or wants them to sit and talk to an AI chat bot all day," Morrison said.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

John Henry Williams was the organizer for the downtown Denver walkout. The public rally took place in front of the Public Utilities Commission with the hope public leaders would hear their message.

"When people head back to the state capital, make legislation, we are demanding a freeze on AI," said Williams. "We want a statewide moratorium and real guardrails around what data centers are going to look like."

He said politicians need to act right now and that comes from the governor to the mayor to City Council. Besides action being taken, Williams address the crowd about data centers and stopping them from coming into Colorado communities.