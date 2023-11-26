Arson suspect hospitalized after combative arrest in Adams County

DENVER — An arson suspect is in the hospital after he became combative during an arrest attempt by Adams County deputies Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened after deputies were dispatched to the 6800 block of Highway 79 in Bennett on a report of an arson in progress, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived and attempted to contact the unidentified suspect, he became combative, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“The male fought with deputies, and as they attempted to place the male into custody, he stopped breathing. Deputies immediately aided the male on the scene, and he was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” the release read.

The man’s condition is currently not known.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the arrest incident.