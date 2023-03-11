Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made in semi-truck driver's 2017 shooting death

Investigators initially thought 49-year-old Nathan Combs died while performing vehicle maintenance
Handcuffs
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Handcuffs
Posted at 9:34 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 23:37:46-05

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest has been made in the 2017 shooting death of a semi-truck driver who authorities initially thought was fatally struck by his vehicle.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of WCR 136 and WCR 77 west of Hereford, Colorado, on May 18, 2017, for reports of a possible fatal traffic crash.

Authorities initially believed the driver of an 18-wheeler semi-truck was performing maintenance when the vehicle unexpectedly moved and ran over the driver. He was declared dead at the scene.

After further investigation, deputies discovered that the driver, 49-year-old Nathan Combs from Burns, Wyoming, instead was shot to death.

Investigators named Mark Dean Switzer, 71, as a suspect.

A search warrant was executed at Switzer's home in Carpenter, Wyoming, and several firearms and ammunition were collected, according to the sheriff's office.

Switzer was arrested Thursday for first-degree murder following testing and analysis of the firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here