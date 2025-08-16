Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Arrest made after stabbing at University of Denver library

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 16, 9am
du libary.png
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — One person was arrested following a stabbing incident inside the University of Denver library on Saturday.

DU officials said the stabbing involved "two individuals unaffiliated with the University of Denver," and occurred during a verbal altercation on the first floor of the library.

During the incident, one individual produced a knife, resulting in minor injuries to the hand of the other, DU said in a statement.

DU officials said the stabbing has been resolved and there is no threat to the community.

The incident was first reported around 1:30 p.m. at the Anderson Academic Commons.

The campus library remains closed.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.