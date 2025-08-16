Arrest made after stabbing at University of Denver library

DENVER — One person was arrested following a stabbing incident inside the University of Denver library on Saturday.

DU officials said the stabbing involved "two individuals unaffiliated with the University of Denver," and occurred during a verbal altercation on the first floor of the library.

During the incident, one individual produced a knife, resulting in minor injuries to the hand of the other, DU said in a statement.

DU officials said the stabbing has been resolved and there is no threat to the community.

The incident was first reported around 1:30 p.m. at the Anderson Academic Commons.

The campus library remains closed.