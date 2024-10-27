Armed man shot, wounded by Weld County deputies

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An armed man who allegedly fired his weapon was shot and wounded by Weld County deputies early Sunday morning.

The man is expected to survive. No deputies were injured.

It happened around 12:16 a.m. in the 200 block of N. 2nd Avenue Lane, northeast of Greeley, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the area on a report of a disturbance.

When deputies arrived on scene, the sheriff’s office said the man discharged his gun, prompting a deputy to fire two rounds at the man, striking him.

The man was transported to the hospital.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated and responded to lead the investigation into the incident.