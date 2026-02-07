Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Archbishop of Denver, Samuel J. Aquila retires, successor announced

DENVER — On Saturday, the Vatican announced Pope Leo XIV accepted the retirement of the Archbishop of Denver Samuel J. Aquila.

Archbishop Aquila offered his retirement to the pope upon his 75th birthday, September 24, 2025, which is required under canon law, according to the Archdiocese of Denver.

The Archdiocese also announced Bishop James R. Golka will be the next Archbishop of Denver.

Archbishop-designate Golka is the current Bishop of the Diocese of Colorado Springs. 

A press conference is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to officially introduce Archbishop-designate Golka.

