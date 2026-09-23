Arc Thrift Stores opening pay-by-the-pound outlet in Denver on October 5

DENVER — A new thrift outlet store will soon be on the scene in Denver.

Arc Thrift Stores announced an outlet opening at 255 S. Hooker Street on October 5.

According to the company, Arc Thrift Stores Outlet will offer shoppers a pay-by-the-pound experience.

Currently, Goodwill of Colorado operates several outlet locations in the Denver area.

The new Arc Thrift Outlet will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to the Arc Thrift Stores website.

Here's a look at the outlet’s pricing model below:



Wearable Goods:

All clothing, shoes, purses, accessories, and hats: $1.99 per pound.

Housewares/Electronics:

Housewares, bric-a-brac, kitchen goods, small appliances, bed and bath items, and fabric: $0.99 per pound.

Miscellaneous Items:

Books, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, cassette tapes, records, and stuffed animals: $0.25 each.

Furniture:

Small items with a red tag: $5 each. Medium items with a white tag: $10 each. Large items with a blue tag: $15 each.



For more information, click here.