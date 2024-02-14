Arapahoe Libraries collecting donations for prom clothing drive

DENVER — Arapahoe Libraries is collecting gently used formal and semi-formal wear for its Prom Clothing Swap in March.

Jessica Sidener, Arapahoe Libraries director of marketing and community relations, said they are always looking for unique ways to serve the community, especially if it creates lasting memories.

"And so prom is a perfect opportunity because what we've done is created a way for area teens to shop for their favorite prom outfits, all for free," she said.

Sidener said Arapahoe Libraries branches will collect dresses, slacks, shirts, ties, and other accessories.

“The only thing we're not collecting are shoes, and you can donate those items to a variety of library locations through Feb. 29,” she said.

Sidener said the goal is to make prom more accessible and inclusive for teens and their families.

“We're going to have shopping events for these teens. So they can come in, shop, pick out their outfits at no cost," she said. "But here's the key: It's important to know that all teens are welcome. And the dresses and the outfits that we have — they're going to be for all shapes, sizes, and genders. So no matter what you're looking for, we probably will have it. It's also a sustainable way to shop, being that we're able to recycle clothing and give back. We know that prom can sometimes break the bank and this is a way to make it a fun experience that isn't too costly.”

Sheridan Library will host a prom shopping event on March 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Smoky Hill Library will host a prom shopping event on March 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations are accepted at these libraries through Feb. 29:

