Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in attempted kidnapping of a child

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted in an attempted kidnapping of a child Saturday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. at 8400 E. Yale Avenue.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set male who is around 5’11” tall.

The sheriff’s office said he was wearing orange shoes, black pants, a hoodie with Mickey Mouse on it, and curly hair coming out the eye holes of a black ski mask.

The suspect vehicle is a black SUV with a black Colorado license plate. The word "watermelon" in pink is on the rear of the vehicle, and Toy Story characters Woody and Slinky Dog are under the right taillight.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-795-4711.

Details of the alleged kidnapping attempt were not provided by the sheriff's office. Denver7 is working to gather more information. This is a developing story.