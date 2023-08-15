Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 81-year-old from Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman.

Paulina Tasayco, 81, went for a walk in her neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. Monday and hasn't been seen since. Her home is located near the intersection of South Picadilly Street and East Berry Drive in Centennial.

She has lived in the area for less than a month and does not know the area very well, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Tasayco does not qualify for a CBI Silver Alert because she has no known medical conditions. She speaks Spanish, and does not speak English.

Anyone with information on Tasayco's whereabouts is asked to call the ACSO dispatch center at 303-795-4711.