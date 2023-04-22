Watch Now
Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigates woman's suspicious death in parking garage

Denver7
Crime tape surrounds a pair of shoes on the sidewalk next to the parking garage at The Streets of SouthGlenn shopping center.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 19:04:17-04

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Investigators are calling the death of a 61-year-old woman who was found in the parking garage at The Streets of SouthGlenn Saturday suspicious, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced on Twitter Saturday morning that they were investigating “suspicious circumstances” inside the five-story parking garage in Centennial.

The parking garage, located at 6911 South Vine Street on the western side of the shopping center, was closed for several hours during the investigation.

It was later revealed that the investigation centered around a woman who was found injured in the garage and transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s name has not been released. Her official cause and manner of death will be determined at a later time.

No other details are known.

