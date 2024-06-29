Arapahoe County Sheriff deputies allowed to wear cowboy hats

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office will be allowed to wear cowboy hats for the first time in decades.

The last time Arapahoe County deputies were allowed to dawn cowboy hats was in the early 80s.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler S. Brown recently approved the new dress code, and several deputies have already adopted the new look.

According to the sheriff's office, the new policy is voluntary, and deputies will need to purchase their own.

The hat is a black wool Stetson from the Stallion Collection.

Cowboy hats were common attire for Colorado sheriff's deputies for several decades, and they appear to be making a comeback.

In March, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies wearing cowboy hats.