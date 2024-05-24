Watch Now
Arapahoe County man, 18, arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child

Investigators believe there are more victims.
Posted at 4:21 PM, May 24, 2024
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit began investigating John Farnsworth Van Der Bosch, 18, on Feb. 6 after receiving reports that he was allegedly harassing and extorting juveniles via Snapchat and text messages.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators determined Van Der Bosch sexually exploited children and possessed child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

Van Der Bosch was arrested on Wednesday for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 3 felony), two counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 4 felony), criminal extortion (Class 4 felony), aggravated cruelty to animals (Class 4 felony), and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 5 felony). He was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators believe there are more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office's tip line at 720-874-8477.

