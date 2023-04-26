Watch Now
Arapahoe County deputy injured in two-vehicle crash

Denver7
Posted at 5:25 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A deputy with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Broncos Parkway and South Potomac Street.

The Colorado State Patrol said two people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Troopers are handling the investigation and will release more information when it becomes available.

