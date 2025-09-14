Arapahoe County deputies shoot, kill Walmart shoplifting suspect in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a male shoplifting suspect who was armed with a machete outside a Walmart Sunday morning.

No deputies were injured.

The incident occurred at the Centennial Walmart, located at 10900 E. Briarwood Avenue, just off E. Arapahoe Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the store around 7:12 a.m. on a report of a shoplifting incident.

The report indicated that the suspect was armed with a machete, according to Anders Nelson, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

When deputies contacted the suspect, Nelson said he advanced toward deputies with both a knife and a machete.

Nelson stated that a Taser was deployed but failed to stop him.

As the suspect continued to advance, another deputy discharged their firearm, striking the man, according to Nelson.

Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts, but the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.

Nelson said the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated as part of the investigation.