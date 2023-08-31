Watch Now
Arapahoe County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old with autism

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:57 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 23:07:33-04

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old with autism.

Arton Berisha, 13, was last seen around 4:16 p.m. Wednesday near 9700 East Easter Lane.

Berisha is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black jeans and white socks. He did not have shoes.

The teen has autism, depression and anxiety, according to the sheriff's office. The department said he "functions at a 6 to 7-year-old level."

Anyone with information on Berisha's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch center at 303-795-4711.

