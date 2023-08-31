Arapahoe County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old with autism

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old with autism.

Arton Berisha, 13, was last seen around 4:16 p.m. Wednesday near 9700 East Easter Lane.

Berisha is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black jeans and white socks. He did not have shoes.

The teen has autism, depression and anxiety, according to the sheriff's office. The department said he "functions at a 6 to 7-year-old level."

Missing Endangered Child pic.twitter.com/tmFXe2GHR1 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 31, 2023

Anyone with information on Berisha's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch center at 303-795-4711.