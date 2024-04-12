Arapahoe County deputies searching for driver who crashed into Centennial gas pump, took off

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver who crashed into a Centennial gas pump and then took off.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Conoco gas station located at 6450 South Broadway in Centennial.
The sheriff's office said deputies first spotted the late-model purple Dodge Challenger heading northbound on S. Broadway at 90 mph. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped up — reaching speeds of more than 100 mph — and eluded authorities, according to the sheriff's office.
Witnesses told investigators the Challenger tried to turn eastbound on E. Panama Drive when it hit a curb, lost control and collided with the gas pump, the sheriff's office said. The driver then sped off.
Hit and Run driver crashes into gas pump and takes off.— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) April 11, 2024
Arapahoe County Sheriff Investigators are asking for the public’s help in trying to find the person who crashed into a gas pump at the Conoco Gas Station at 6450 S. Broadway in Centennial. It happened on April 11 at 4:00… pic.twitter.com/auLlgHMYbM
The collision caused roughly $30,000 in damage to the gas station, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department's tip line at 720-874-8477.