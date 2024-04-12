Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arapahoe County deputies searching for driver who crashed into Centennial gas pump, took off

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Car crashes into Centennial gas pump then takes off 4-11-24
Posted at 10:43 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 00:43:07-04

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver who crashed into a Centennial gas pump and then took off.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Conoco gas station located at 6450 South Broadway in Centennial.

The sheriff's office said deputies first spotted the late-model purple Dodge Challenger heading northbound on S. Broadway at 90 mph. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped up — reaching speeds of more than 100 mph — and eluded authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses told investigators the Challenger tried to turn eastbound on E. Panama Drive when it hit a curb, lost control and collided with the gas pump, the sheriff's office said. The driver then sped off.

The collision caused roughly $30,000 in damage to the gas station, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department's tip line at 720-874-8477.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here