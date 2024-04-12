Arapahoe County deputies searching for driver who crashed into Centennial gas pump, took off

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver who crashed into a Centennial gas pump and then took off.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Conoco gas station located at 6450 South Broadway in Centennial.

The sheriff's office said deputies first spotted the late-model purple Dodge Challenger heading northbound on S. Broadway at 90 mph. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped up — reaching speeds of more than 100 mph — and eluded authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses told investigators the Challenger tried to turn eastbound on E. Panama Drive when it hit a curb, lost control and collided with the gas pump, the sheriff's office said. The driver then sped off.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Investigators are asking for the public’s help in trying to find the person who crashed into a gas pump at the Conoco Gas Station at 6450 S. Broadway in Centennial. It happened on April 11 at 4:00… pic.twitter.com/auLlgHMYbM — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) April 11, 2024

The collision caused roughly $30,000 in damage to the gas station, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department's tip line at 720-874-8477.