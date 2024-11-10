Arapahoe County Coroner seeks public’s help identifying pedestrian killed in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Coroner is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman killed in a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Aurora earlier this month.

The crash occurred Monday, Nov. 4, around 1:45 a.m.

The woman believed to be in her 20s or 30s, was on foot at E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Elkhart Street when she was struck and killed.

Additional details concerning the crash were not available.

The victim is described as a 5’4’ tall, 137-pound Asian female with black hair in a buzz cut.

She has a tattoo of a Japanese Yen symbol under her left eye.

Other tattoos include:

- Skull in the shape of a spade on the center front of the neck

- Cupid holding a firearm on the outer right-hand

- Ying-Yang symbol on the left side of the neck

- Rose tattoo on the upper right arm

– Lettering (suspected Chinese) on right arm

- Sun, moon, and stars on back of left shoulder

She was found with a lighter labeled "Coco," which the coroner believes may be an alias.

If you have information that may help identify this individual, you are asked to contact the coroner’s office pager at 303-461-9387.