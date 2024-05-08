Arapahoe County begins installing new Health Supply Kiosks, full of free health-related items

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Kiosks stocked with health supplies such as overdose prevention medication and COVID-19 test kits — among other items — are coming to Arapahoe County.

The Health Supply Kiosk pilot program launched in late April, with Arapahoe County Public Health working alongside its community partners to install the first self-serve kiosk in Englewood. An additional kiosk was installed in Aurora on Wednesday. Four more are in the works — two in Aurora, one in Byers and one in Centennial.

All are, or will be, installed at locations in the community to ensure that underserved people have access to these supplies, which include rapid COVID-19 tests, overdose reversal medication (both nasal Narcan and injectable naloxone), condoms and lubricant, the public health department said. Based on community needs, other items may be available.

All of the items are free.

Below is a map showing the location of the kiosks. Arapahoe County Public Health has a partner at each spot, which will help ensure the kiosks are restocked.

The green icons indicate installed kiosks and the orange ones indicate planned ones.

A final location in Aurora is still in progress.

Funding for this comes from COVID-19 grant funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Payment for some of the supplies comes from other grants and funds that Arapahoe County Public Health can access.

“Many people in Arapahoe County struggle to access health services in traditional settings,” said Jennifer Ludwig, director of Arapahoe County Public Health. “The kiosks remove barriers by giving people access to resources at the same time and in the space where they are already comfortable receiving other vital resources. These kiosks also remove the need for individuals to access services in a traditional setting, which may feel daunting for those who are concerned about privacy.”