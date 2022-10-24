Arapahoe Basin becomes first ski resort to open this season in Colorado

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The snowy conditions in Summit County made it perfect for opening day at Arapahoe Basin Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people showed up bright and early to hop on the lift. A Basin is the first ski area to open this season in Colorado.

Several people even camped out the night before to be some of the first in line. Denver7 spoke to one man, Martin Guillen, who said he showed up Friday evening to secure his spot.

"It was awesome. We woke up at like 6 a.m. with everyone honking their horn when they were opening the main lot," said Guillen.

He said he first visited the resort in 2016 and fell in love with it. This was his first time visiting on opening day, "It's steep and legendary for a reason," he added. "It started snowing, couldn’t be better conditions out here."

Guillen was joined by his group of friends, including Joey Tosello and Michael Griepp. They celebrated with drinks and food in the parking lot.

"I'm so excited, this is going to be a great time," said Michael Griepp, who was excited to see the snow start to fall. "Coming out here, the snow flying and driving through Loveland Pass was great."

Joey Tosello said he had taken some time off from skiing and snowboarding but was happy to be back. "I'm excited to have a fun group this year."

A-Basin posted a list of upcoming events on their website, where you can also find their schedule and ticket information.

