Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Apparent shutdown of DIA trains snarls operations at airport—again

A very large crowd of passengers at Denver International Airport were caught on video crammed together waiting to board the trains to the terminals Friday evening.
Steve Parker.png
Posted at 12:48 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 15:36:48-04

DENVER — The concourse trains at Denver International Airport appear to have shut down Sunday for the second time in as many days.

Several travelers reported on Twitter Sunday morning that the concourse trains have been suspended. Some are reporting that passengers are stuck inside train cars.

Denver7 has reached out to DIA to confirm what is being reported on Twitter but has yet to get a response from airport officials.

On Friday, a similar scene played out as trains were temporarily stopped due to a mechanical issue, which was resolved within 10 minutes, airport officials said.

"It's a zoo": Large crowd caught on video waiting for train at DIA

It’s unclear at this time when trains will become operational.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know