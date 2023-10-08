Apparent shutdown of DIA trains snarls operations at airport—again

DENVER — The concourse trains at Denver International Airport appear to have shut down Sunday for the second time in as many days.

Several travelers reported on Twitter Sunday morning that the concourse trains have been suspended. Some are reporting that passengers are stuck inside train cars.

Denver7 has reached out to DIA to confirm what is being reported on Twitter but has yet to get a response from airport officials.

On Friday, a similar scene played out as trains were temporarily stopped due to a mechanical issue, which was resolved within 10 minutes, airport officials said.

It’s unclear at this time when trains will become operational.