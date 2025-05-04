Another shot at the title! Nuggets Nation reacts to Game 7 win over the Clippers

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will continue rolling for the championship title as they advance to the next round of the playoffs after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 on Saturday night. Fans left Ball Arena excited and confident that this team could return the title to the Mile High City.

"It’s fantastic. We’re into the next round, and we have a championship that's not that far away. We’re ready for the next one," Nick Smolinsky, a fan, said.

Earlier in the day, fans headed to Union Station to kick off the festivities and join in the parade towards Ball Arena. Tatiana Archetypal, director of advertising and promotions for the Denver Nuggets, explained that it was a big night for Denver as the Avalanche also were playing.

Anaya Salcedo

"I think the fan energy—the team feeds off of it, we feed off of it—is important, so I think it is important to have everyone excited and ready for the game, then to bring them to Ball Arena, bring that same energy that they're here with at Union Station," Archuleta said.

While the stakes were high in this game tonight, Dave Carver shared he was confident this team could pull it off and felt there was good energy inside Ball Arena to push this team to make it happen.

"The inside electric, it was brilliant in there tonight, so the crowd getting behind the team definitely helps us get through," Carver said.

Next up, the Nuggets will play away against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.