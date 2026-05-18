Animal neglect investigation leads to mass bison seizure in Moffat County

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office seized about 90 bison and a mule from the Lay Valley Bison Ranch on Sunday amid an animal neglect investigation.

The seizure comes after weeks of concerns regarding the care and condition of the animals, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said it has been working with the owner, 83-year-old Daniel Martin, to improve the animals' health.

However, investigators determined conditions had not improved enough to protect the animals.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office said during the investigation, one mule had to be humanely euthanized, and during the seizure operation, two bison died, and two others were humanely euthanized due to severe suffering.

The remaining animals are now being evaluated and cared for by veterinarians and partner agencies.

Martin is facing multiple misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further information is being released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.